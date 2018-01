GREEN BAY, Wis. - NBC26's new 3 Degree Partner is St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter in Green Bay.

St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter provides a warm place to sleep, as well as food and other amenities, for the homeless population in Brown County.

NBC26 will donate $100 every time Cameron Moreland's forecasted high is within three degrees of the actual high.

To learn more St. John the Evangelist Homeless Shelter, visit their website here.