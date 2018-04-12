WGBA
Weather
All Sections
Watch NBC26 Live
Weather
+
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Cameron's Weather Roadshow
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Kid of the Week
Live Cameras
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Videos
News
+
Latest News
National
NBC26 Cares
Partners in Education
Small Towns
Native Spirit
Pets of the Week
Dont Waste Your Money
Conquering Addiction
Avery Uncut
Good News
Your Health Matters
Submit News Tips
Sports
+
Green Bay Packers
Winter Olympics
High School Sports
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers
Wisconsin Herd
Today's Take
Shows
+
The Now
Pickler and Ben Show
Wisconsin Tonight
About Us
+
TV Listing
NBC26 News Team
Contact Us
Jobs
Community Calendar
Military Greetings
Advertise with Us
Contests
Support
myNEW32
+
my programming
my movies
Contact Us
Current
38
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 49°
LO: 34°
HI: 49°
LO: 34°
HI: 49°
LO: 34°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
NBC26 celebrates National Pet Day
Brooke Hafs
3:59 AM, Apr 12, 2018
Share Article
NBC26 celebrates National Pet Day
wgba
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
NBC26 celebrated National Pet Day.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story