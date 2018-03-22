Heid Music gives back during Music in Our Schools Month

APPLETON, Wis. - March is national Music in Our Schools Month. It's an opportunity for teachers to raise awareness of the importance of their music programs and the positive impact on students. It's also a chance for Heid Music, which has five stores in Wisconsin, to take its support to the next level by holding an online contest and a donation drive to keep the music alive in our schools.

Margaret LaFleur is the band director at Appleton East High School. She's passionate about her job, but it has come with some challenges.

"Our school is 50-years-old and when I first arrived, all of our equipment was 50-years-old. There hadn't been many purchases since, and the budgets haven't changed."

Senior Megan Scanlon said her French horn, provided by the school, was in bad shape.

"The bell may have been completely smashed in at one point."

But this year, Scanlon has a brand new instrument to play thanks to Heid Music's donation initiatives.

"Heid Music is celebrating 70 years this year and it really was the foundation of what we were founded from by Peter Heid, my husband's grandfather, was being in school music programs and literally from driving around in his little car to help to take instrument repairs on and help to make sure students had instruments. We need to carry that legacy on," said company Executive Vice President, DeDe Heid.

As part of Music in Our Schools Month, Heid Music is giving back in two ways. First, through their Music Matters program where community members can stop in their stores and make a minimum $5 donation to the school district of their choice.

"Heid Music will then match it dollar for dollar with credit on account to help them to get more repair services for their instruments or get any products, sheet music, accessories, instruments that they need to help their band, orchestra, choirs to succeed," said Heid.

The company is matching up to $10,000.

The second way schools can benefit is through Heid's The Big 10+ contest. Students, parents and directors can post photos of their school music programs along with an explanation of what music means to them on Heid's website and Facebook page. The photos that receive the most votes can win nearly 30 different prizes worth more than $15,000 for their school. Appleton East is going for a new flute.

"When there's someone who's a dedicated musician who wants to learn and wants to try, the opportunity to get these new instruments for them is really encouraging," said Scanlon.

"It's good that we have other people in the community looking out for the younger musicians," said sophomore Peter Hunsader.

LaFleur added, "I think it speaks to our involvement in educating the entire person, body, soul and spirit. It's a wonderful community to be a part of."

Heid said her company is happy to be in a position to help.

"I feel very blessed, my husband would say that our family, to be able to be a part of something so magical and inspirational."

Last year, both campaigns combined made a more than $20,000 impact on local music education.

Heid said school music programs have added benefits for young people. She said studies show students who are in band, orchestra or choir perform better academically and have improved self confidence and social skills.

If you'd like to vote or make a donation to Heid's two initiatives during Music in Our Schools Month, you'll want to act fast. The campaign ends on March 31st.