Motion filed for suspect in Neenah standoff case

NEENAH, Wis. -

48-year-old Brian Flatoff, who was charged with holding people hostage at a motorcycle store in Neenah nearly two years ago, is asking a judge to make some changes to his case.

Flatoff has been charged with 16 felonies for allegedly taking hostages at Eagle Nation Cycles. The motion was filed last week.

He's asking one charged to be dropped and two others to be tried separately.

Flattoff is charged with holding people hostage at the store back in December 2015.

In this motion, it says it there's no factual evidence that Flattoff had the intention of killing anyone when he took those hostages. He wants that count dropped.

Hostage Michael funk was shot and killed by police during the standoff.

The other two points in the motion refer to an unrelated to the incident.

It says he shouldn't be tried at the same time for being at a woman's home prior the cycle shop incident.

According to the complaint, Flattoff had been drinking at her home and fired a shot it into a wall before heading to the cycle shop.

He wants those two counts tried at another time.

The motion hearing for Flatoff is set for January 17th.