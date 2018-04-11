Monks constructing mandala sand paintings at St. Norbert College

DE PERE, Wis. - Buddhist monks are in the process of creating a special piece of art at St. Norbert College.

They're here from a monastery in South India and are creating sand mandalas.

School leaders said the goal is to show people of different faiths are better together and to promote public understanding.

Eleven monks are working in shifts and the tedious process is a good lesson for students.

"To see the painstaking details of single grains of sand coming out of those funnels and making these incredibly precise lines and ornate designs," said Robert Pyne, the Senior Director for Community Engagement at St. Norbert College. "You also see the physical discipline and the emotional discipline of kneeling over this thing."

The public is welcome to stop out and watch.

The monks will be working on the mandala sand paintings through Friday.

To watch the live stream, click here.