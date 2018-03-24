Mikelle Biggs investigation: Police release age-progressed photo in case of missing Mesa girl

MESA, Ariz. - Renewed interest in the case of a missing Arizona girl has prompted officials to release an age-progressed photo in hopes of drumming up new leads.

Mikelle Biggs was 11 years old when she went missing from Mesa in 1999. Police said at the time that Biggs went missing while waiting for an ice cream truck in her neighborhood. Her bike and change were found, but she had vanished.

Fast forward to 2018, police in Wisconsin say they were tipped off recently to a dollar bill that had been found with, “My name is Mikel Biggs kidnapped from Mesa AZ I’m Alive,” written on it.

Although the name is misspelled on the bill, Mesa police say they are still looking into the validity of the discovery.

On Thursday, police released a side-by-side image, showing a photo of Mikelle at age 11 when she went missing, and a second that has been age-progressed to show what she may have looked like at age 25.

Mesa police say they continue to actively investigate new leads on the case anytime they come in, and anyone with information is asked to contact their department at 480-644-2211.