Mikelle Biggs investigation: Police release age-progressed photo in case of missing Mesa girl
abc15.com staff
6:55 PM, Mar 23, 2018
MESA, Ariz. - Renewed interest in the case of a missing Arizona girl has prompted officials to release an age-progressed photo in hopes of drumming up new leads.
Mikelle Biggs was 11 years old when she went missing from Mesa in 1999. Police said at the time that Biggs went missing while waiting for an ice cream truck in her neighborhood. Her bike and change were found, but she had vanished.
Although the name is misspelled on the bill, Mesa police say they are still looking into the validity of the discovery.
On Thursday, police released a side-by-side image, showing a photo of Mikelle at age 11 when she went missing, and a second that has been age-progressed to show what she may have looked like at age 25.
Mesa police say they continue to actively investigate new leads on the case anytime they come in, and anyone with information is asked to contact their department at 480-644-2211.