Mercury Marine expanding global headquarters

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Mercury Marine broke ground on a new expansion project for their global headquarters Thursday morning.

The company is building a new two story NVH facility. NVH stands for "Noise, Vibration, and Harshness".

Mercury Marine's goal with this new facility is to build boat engines that run as quietly as possible, to enhance the experience for boaters out on the water.

"They can concentrate on enjoying their day out on the water," said Tim Reid, Vice President of Product Development and Engineering at Mercury Marine. "In addition, it doesn't make strange sounds that makes a person question 'Is my boat okay?' It gives them confidence to go out on the water and it just works out much better for them".

The company is investing about $10 million into this expansion and it will add about 20,000 more square feet to their Fond Du Lac campus.

Mercury Marine expects to have construction complete by October 2018.