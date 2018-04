GREEN BAY, Wis. - Hailey Brochtrup of Kaukauna is our weather kid of the week!

She's 8 years old and she HATES winter.

While she's inside staying warm, Hailey likes to sing and read.

Great job Hailey!

If you're interested in having your child be our weather kid of the week, send us an e-mail at weatherkids@nbc26.com