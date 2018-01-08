Marinette County officials searching for man

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. -

The Marinette County Sheriff's office is asking the public's help in finding a missing male.

They say his name is Jacob.

Authorities say his blue Volkswagen was found on Brown Spur Road in the Town of Niagara on a snowmobile trail.

Officials also say it could've been there for two days. They also believe he may need mental health assistance.

Please contact the sheriff's office if you have any information at 715-732-7627.