Man sentenced for 2016 Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. - As Zachariah Boose's mother spoke of her son Friday, his killer, Atlas Watson, listened from across the courtroom.



"I won't let you destroy the rest of my family though," Boose's mother, Ursula Anderson, said. "We're going to be strong, and we're going to make it."



Boose was killed in September 2016 when Atlas Watson shot him three times. The two didn't know each other, but prosecutors say that Watson's friend, David Tatum, told him to carry out the fatal shooting.



"Mr. Boose did absolutely nothing that even comes close to justify being shot and killed," prosecutors said. "It's just pointless tragedy."



Watson's defense said that he is ready to accept the consequences. His mom came up and told her son she loves him. Then, Watson addressed the court.



"Once again I just want to say that I'm sorry," Watson said. "I've hurt my family and everybody else."



"I don't think you know what you did," Anderson said. "And I will not forgive you."



After hearing from everybody, a judge gave Watson 32 years prison and 28 years extended supervision. However, it doesn't end this case.



Tatum also appeared in court today for a status hearing. His case related to this killing will go to a trial in July.

