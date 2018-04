CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. -

Calumet County officials say a man in serious condition after a rollover crash.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Department says a man called at 03:45 AM saying a car was on fire around County Highway M and Schaefer Road.

They say the caller pulled a man from the burning car minutes later.

Authorities say the driver was a 24-year-old man from Oak Creek, who was heading south on Highway M when his car started rolling several times.

The driver is currently in the hospital.