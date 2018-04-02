Man dead after shooting in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -

The Sheboygan Police Department responded to a call at the 2300 block of North 28th Street on Sunday afternoon for a disturbance involving a gun shot.

Officers found a 47-year-old Sheboygan man with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh being held down by a 46-year-old male family member.

They say the victim was transported to Saint Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan where he died as a result of the wound. Authorities say the 47-year-old male had gone into the home armed with a handgun threatening a 46-year-old male family member who was inside.

The two struggled over the gun which led to a the 47-year-old sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation is continuing at this time and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.