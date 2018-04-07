Man charged with trafficking of a child

GREEN BAY, Wis. -

A Milwaukee man appeared in Brown County court Friday on a charge of trafficking a child, according to court documents.

Willie Whitehead Jr., 28, asked a Two Rivers teenage girl in 2017 to go to Milwaukee, court documents said.

Whitehead told the 16-year-old that she could “get her hair and nails done and shop,” according to court documents.

“In Milwaukee [the teen]had sex with two men while she was out walking. [The suspect and another man] told her to charge between $150 and $200. She gave the money to [the suspect or another man],” court documents stated.

The teen ended up at a Green Bay motel, where a separate person “had [the teen] give nude massages and ‘hand jobs,’” court documents stated. Charging documents did not list anyone else who is charged in the case.

The teen girl later ended up back at her Two Rivers home, court documents said.