Investigators with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old woman for arson and first degree reckless homicide today.

The charges are related to the death of Cody Nachtrab, 23, who died in the fire at W10721 Pine Road on March 12, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation into this fire and the death of the victim is ongoing.

Those who have information about the incident are asked to call Lt. Christopher Proietti at 920-832-5629.

Fire officials were called around 11:30 p.m. March 12 to a house in Deer Creek, south of Clintonville.

Officials on scene confirmed a man was found dead in the building.

Outagamie County Sheriff's Deputies said three people, including a toddler, were able to escape the fire.