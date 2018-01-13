Local school holds fundraiser for teacher battling cancer

PULASKI, Wis. - Team Teddy of Wisconsin is hosted a "Box Out Breast Cancer" fundraiser during Friday's Pulaski High School varsity girls basketball game vs. De Pere.

"The PHS Team Teddy students came forth wanting to support Mrs. (Katie) Titler and needing a way to give back to someone who has given so much to them and who has a positive influence on our community," said Kelly Logue in a press release to NBC26. "Team Teddy has played such a strong role in the community and in my life since starting the organization three years ago that I found it only fitting to pay it forward to someone so special. I am blessed to have each student (PCMS/PHS) and staff member that has helped along the way. They are the heart and soul of Team Teddy and continue to amaze me daily," she added.

The school also hosted a "Miracle Minute" during the halftime game to collect as many donations as possible to give to Mrs. Katie Titler.

Team Teddy is a student-run non-profit organization of more than 150-plus middle and high school students. The mission of Team Teddy of Wisconsin is to provide plush animal building experiences to children suffering from a variety of serious ailments throughout the Wisconsin hospital system and beyond.

A Caring Bridge page has also been set up to benefit Katie Titler.