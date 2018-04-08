Local nurse leaves for aid mission

GREEN BAY -

More than two dozen nurses from across the country are heading to the U.S. Virgin Islands for hurricane recovery efforts and one of them is from Northeast Wisconsin.

Libby Gabriel is from Antigo and she flew out of Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

She and other nurses are helping victims of Hurricane Maria as volunteers. They'll be doing health screenings and checking safety for schools.

"It's something I've always wanted to do. I've always wanted to be part of something bigger as a nurse, and when this opportunity came along, I knew it was my calling. I wanted to be part of help these kids that deserve health care,” said Gabriel.