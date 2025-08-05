Wisconsin speed skater Jordan Stolz aims for historic triple gold at 2026 Winter Olympics.

With the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games just six months away, Team USA's speed skating phenom from Wisconsin is preparing to make Olympic history.

Jordan Stolz, a native of Kewaskum, is eyeing an unprecedented sweep in three different events at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

"I've gotten much better over the course of three years since the Olympics," Stolz said. "I just kept improving, and I won my first World Cup the year after the Olympics."

🚨JORDAN STOLZ IS YOUR 500M WORLD CHAMPION 🚨



Jordan has now become the YOUNGEST speed skater EVER to win at World Single Distance Championships 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uem2pKOUzq — US Speedskating (@USSpeedskating) March 3, 2023

Since making his Olympic debut at just 17 years old in 2022, Stolz has dominated the speed skating world. He became the youngest single-distance world champion ever, winning gold in the 500-meter event.

The young athlete has evolved into a triple threat, putting the world on notice this past speed skating season with 18 consecutive World Cup victories – setting a new record.

"I hope to be able to come back and do a little better than I did in 2022, so if I can win a gold medal, that's the next focus," Stolz said.

Stolz is targeting gold medals in the 500, 1000, and 1500-meter races – a level of success that might look effortless on the ice but comes with a tremendous physical cost.

"Immense pain," Stolz chuckled. "It's something that you can't really think about. You just have to push as hard as you can. It feels like you're dying and you're going to pass out, but you have to keep pushing."

Speedskating world champion Jordan Stolz dives into his love for cycling and his favorite cyclist, three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar. 🚴 pic.twitter.com/X9AoGSZuXz — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 13, 2025

The Wisconsin native revealed the extreme physical toll of his sport: "There's been times where my vision's getting blurry, but you just have to keep going, and you feel it for a good 40 minutes after the race."

While Stolz will be chasing gold in Italy, he's also hoping his favorite NFL team might be competing for a championship during the Winter Olympics, with NBC broadcasting this year's Super Bowl.

When asked about the chances of the Packers making it to the Super Bowl, Stolz responded: "Honestly, I have no idea, but I hope they're there."

