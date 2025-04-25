What it’s like at the heart of the NFL Draft in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you can't make it here for the draft this week, don’t worry, we’re taking you around the grounds to show you the action. Here’s what it’s like to be in the middle of football’s biggest off-season event.

This isn't just a draft, it's a full-blown football festival.

Fans from all 32 teams packed into the heart of Titletown, turning Green Bay into the center of the NFL universe. From cheeseheads to wild costumes, everyone here is hoping their team makes the right pick, but they're also soaking in this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I just hit two out of three field goals,” said Caleb Pugh from Tennessee. “It's amazing being on Lambeau Field… not a whole lot of people can say that.”

The NFL Draft Experience is a playground for fans. "It almost brings tears to my eyes," said Rob, a dad and lifelong Packers fan. "Having an experience with my kids. It's unbelievable."

Here, you can kick a field goal, take the Lambeau Leap, see a museum full of Super Bowl rings, pose with a real Lombardi Trophy, and take a 360 at the Draft House. And it’s all free — drawing fans of all ages.

“This is unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable,” said one attendee. “People from all over the United States. I even made some new friends today.”

And it’s not just football, there are food trucks, live music, and pop-up merch shops. You can cap off the bucket list moment by sampling a local dive bar, enjoying supper clubs, and of course, cheese curds.

This is our Super Bowl — but with Wisconsin charm.

“This ain’t your typical anything. This is absolutely amazing,” said one fan. “What they’ve done to this place... it’s unbelievable.”

This is football. It’s family. It’s a party. And Green Bay is doing it right.