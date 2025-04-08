Touchdown Downtown Green Bay unveils NFL draft week lineup

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Touchdown Downtown Green Bay has released its lineup for music, food, and fun during the week of the NFL draft.

On Wednesday April 23, Touchdown Downtown is hosting a field festival for children at the historic City Stadium. That's from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Also on Wednesday, the Draft City Music Festival night one will take place from 4 PM to 11 PM at Leicht Memorial Park.

On Thursday, Living Packers Heritage Trail will feature live actors sharing the history of the green and gold. That takes place between 10 AM and 1 PM.

On Friday, there's a Booyah Battle and Kringle Combine on Washington Street. That's an opportunity to try iconic local flavors from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The fun wraps up with three events on Saturday, including a draft edition of the Downtown Farmer's Market from 8 AM to 11 AM, the Draft Day 5-K race kicks off at 9 AM, and the second second night of the Draft City Music Festival.

To stay up to date with all the events happening across northeast Wisconsin during draft week, you can click here.