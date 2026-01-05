Speed skating trials produce Olympic drama at Pettit National Ice Center

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Stolz officially secured his spot in the 500 meters for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics Sunday at the Pettit National Ice Center, winning the race despite being in the middle of his hardest training cycle.

The world champion was already prequalified for the Winter Olympics in the 500, 1000, and 1500 meters based on his World Cup results. Rather than resting before the trials, Stolz chose to continue his intense training to peak in February.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot. I've had some really fast races, and the training block that I had before this was the best I've ever had. I think that's why I'm a little tired right now, but I think I'm in a really good spot," Stolz said.

Doesn’t matter if you’re an Olympian or not.



If you lose in fantasy football, you must pay the price 😂



Stay on the lookout for Casey Dawson and his pink backpack/foot phone case at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games. ⛸️ pic.twitter.com/f5LzdVu4ki — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 4, 2026

Stolz didn't finish the 1500-meter race as originally planned, choosing to rest his body for the Olympics.

Chicago native Emery Lehman earned his fourth Olympic berth by qualifying for the 1500 meters with a time of 1:44.202. The bronze medalist from the previous Olympics will be joined by Casey Dawson, who finished second with a time of 1:45.601.

"I was very nervous going into it, but I felt really good and skated really, really well, and I think that was my fastest time at the Pettit Center, so a good way to skate my final 1500 meter here," Lehman said.

For Dawson, the qualification represents redemption after COVID-19 disrupted his previous Olympic experience.

On the Olympic scene since 2014 🇺🇸@TheEmeryLehman wins the men's 1500m to secure his spot at his fourth #WinterOlympics.#SpeedskatingTrials | #MTUSA pic.twitter.com/lt1Y4Ur7Q2 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 4, 2026

"It's kind of redemption as far as like COVID goes at the last games. COVID kind of stripped my experience of being able to skate the 5,000 meter and I showed up 12 hours before the 1500 meter in Beijing, so I pride myself as being an Olympian, but this time around I have a little bit more going into it and hopefully I can actually skate the distances I want to skate, so it's going to be exciting and looking for a real like true Olympic experience," Dawson said.

The women's 1500 meters ended with drama when Greta Myers was initially disqualified after posting the second-fastest time behind Brittany Bowe's 1:55.030. Myers was given the opportunity to race again and improved her time to 1:56.04, securing her first Olympic berth.

"Honestly, a relief. I had confidence in myself. We do a lot harder stuff at practice, so I know that I can, but honestly it just feels amazing to prove that and have the opportunity to reskate and secure the spot," Myers said.

Olympic debut on deck 👏



After a re-skate in the 1500m, Greta Myers locks in her spot at the #WinterOlympics!#SpeedskatingTrials | #MTUSA pic.twitter.com/EL6ToSgPA9 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 4, 2026

Both Erin Jackson and Stolz were prequalified for the 500 meters and earned their spots racing Sunday. Two additional spots remain available on both the men's and women's sides, which will be decided Monday after the second 500-meter race gives skaters another opportunity to improve their times.

"Today was definitely not a very good 500 for me, but when I don't have the pressure to actually perform, sometimes it's like we'll just get through it. I definitely would have wanted to have a better 500, but I got the job done, so that's all that matters," Jackson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.