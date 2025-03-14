Smallest city, biggest stage: Why Green Bay’s NFL Draft will be unlike any other

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay is the smallest and coldest city to host an NFL team, and soon we will be going into the record books as we host the NFL draft.

Our Wisconsin charm, deep football roots, and community atmosphere will create a unique draft experience.

Forget the glam of Las Vegas and the rush of metro Detroit; the NFL Draft in Green Bay will feel like coming home.

Where tailgates are family gatherings and Packers players aren’t just heroes, they’re our neighbors.

Our houses are green and gold, our fences are painted with famous faces, and don’t forget about the NFL stadium parked in the middle of a neighborhood.

These are the reasons why the NFL chose Green Bay for the 2025 draft.

“The rich history of Packers, football winning legends, the former players that have come out of Green Bay,” says NFL Senior Director of Events Nicki Ewell. “That's what we're going to focus on.”

Our winning history and the culture of Wisconsin will be woven into each day of the draft.

“What makes it such a unique market that there's no principal owner, that it's really a community, a community-owned team, like that's the vibe of what the draft is," adds Ewell.

What else sets us apart from any other draft host? Our hospitality.

“It's very different than being plopped in the middle of a metropolitan area with 4 million people. Here you're being plopped, literally in a neighborhood where people invite you in to go to the bathroom and give you a hot dog,” Brad Toll, CEO of Discover Green Bay adds.

It’s our culture, our winning history, surrounded by titles and legends. The way football was meant to be.

“That's the stuff that makes Green Bay great and makes it such a cool experience,” Toll says.

This is Green Bay. Grit and Passion in Green and Gold.