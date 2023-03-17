Report: Former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan signs with the Chicago Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers need a new tight end! ESPN is reporting Robert Tonyan signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears.

Tonyan spent six years in Green Bay after making the Packers' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

According to ESPN, Tonyan is the second key offensive player to leave Green Bay in free agency. This comes after Allen Lazard came to a four-year deal with the New York Jets this week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also announced his intention to play with the Jets. The Packers are currently negotiating a trade with the team.

Tonyan will join a tight-end depth chart led by Cole Kmet, ESPN reports. Last season, Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns.

ESPN says, "Tonyan had a career-best 53 passes for the second 50-plus-catch season of his career."

