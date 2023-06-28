Record-high travel expected this Fourth of July weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year but that's not stopping people from traveling this weekend. AAA is predicting a record number of travelers over the next few days as people head to Independence Day celebrations.

According to an article from AAA, more than 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more. The projection surpasses the 2019 record of 49 million travelers.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, in an article. “What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

Of the 50.7 million people, AAA is predicting 43.2 million will travel by car and 4.17 million will travel by plane. Air travel is an increase of 11.2% from last year, while car travel is projected to increase by 2.4% compared to last year.

Other modes of transportation are also expected to increase, with 3.36 million people expected to travel via bus, cruise, or train, which is an increase of 24% over the last year.

Ahead of the travel weekend, AAA released its predictions for the worst and best times to travel by car every day from June 29 through July 5.



Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Thu, June 29 4:00 – 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Fri, June 30 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Before 10:00 AM, After 6:00 PM Sat, July 1 1:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Sun, July 2 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Mon, July 3 Minimal Traffic Impact Expected Tue, July 4 12:00 – 3:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, After 6:00 PM Wed, July 5 3:00 – 6:00 PM Before 2:00 PM

Ahead of the bus weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation released a few safety reminders for drivers.



Buckle Up, Phone Down – every trip, every time. Encourage family, friends and co-workers to take the pledge.

Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.

Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones.

Move over or slow down for emergency responders stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. That includes police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles. In addition, state law restricts use of a cell phone in areas surrounding those vehicles.

Steer It, Clear It! State law requires drivers to move vehicles involved in a crash out of traffic if no one is hurt and the vehicles can be moved safely. If someone is hurt or the vehicle is disabled, drivers should not risk injury by trying to push the vehicle out of traffic.

“We’re celebrating safe driving as thousands of Wisconsinites and visitors gear up to travel to their favorite summer destination for the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Drivers should plan ahead, be courteous, avoid distractions behind the wheel, and drive sober. These steps can help save lives and prevent crashes on Wisconsin roadways.