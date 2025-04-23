Phase 4 road closures begin Wednesday at noon ahead of the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Phase 4 of the NFL Draft begins as early as noon Wednesday, starting on the east of the Draft campus and moving west.

More overnight impacts include the Interstate 41 Exit to Lombardi Avenue, which will be closed from 12 AM to 6 AM on Thursday for traffic control setup.

Here's a look at some of the key road closures around Lambeau Field:

• S. Oneida Street (Lombardi Ave to Morris Ave)

• Armed Forces Drive (S. Oneida St to Holmgren Way)

• Lombardi Avenue (S. Military Ave to Holmgren Way)

• S. Ridge Road (Lombardi Ave to Morris Ave)

• Holmgren Way (Lombardi Ave to Mike McCarthy Way)

• Mike McCarthy Way (S. Oneida St to Holmgren Way)

• Brett Favre Pass / Tony Canadeo Run (Holmgren Way to Badger State Brewing)

Plan your travel accordingly and stay informed with updates on closure timelines, maps, and road reopening details.

NFL Draft details: ashwaubenon.gov/2025-nfl-draft/

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to drive to the Draft.