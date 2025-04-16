Watch Now
Parking rates to double on ramps during the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — There are eight days left until the NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, and if you're coming to the city and plan on using a parking ramp during the event, you might end up paying double.

During last night's city council meeting, a vote was passed to approve a proposal to raise parking rates in city garages from $1 an hour to $2 an hour during Draft week.

That means visitors could be spending $24 a day.

The city's public works director said the higher fees will help the city pay extra staff members to keep an eye on the ramps.

