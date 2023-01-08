Packers Fan Hall of Fame finalist takes his wife's last name to become Mr. Packer

A decades-old tradition is back. This year, 10 die-hard Green Bay football fans are crossing their fingers to become the next person inducted into the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

One finalist is spreading his Packers pride all around the world. From New York to London, Africa, and beyond. Wherever Ryan Packer goes, his love for the Green Bay Packers always shows!

"I'd be wearing my Packer gear in Beirut or in Singapore and somebody would come up to me in the street and say, 'Go Pack Go,'" Packer said.

Ever since he can remember, the Wauwatosa native has always loved the team.

"I can picture my grandfather in the 1930s going up to Green Bay for games," he said. "It's just carried down over the generations."

That passion only continued to grow as he began to travel around the world.

"I've always been tremendously proud of being from Wisconsin and being a Cheesehead," Packer said. "The Packers to me were kind of emblematic of home."

In 2017, he became an official Packer himself when he married his wife Marie and took her last name...which you can guess, is Packer.

Ryan Packer is such a huge Green Bay fan, he took his wife Marie's last name... Packer!

"When she was trying to tell me that that was her last name, I absolutely thought the whole thing was a put-on," he said. "I made her lay out the driver's license and the credit card. I was giving her the third degree."

Now, after being nominated by a friend, Packer's story of being a Green Bay superfan is being shared alongside nine other finalists. One will be chosen to be inducted in the Packers Fan Hall of Fame in February.

"I would be thrilled and it would be a dream come true if it happened," he said.

He says he is even just ecstatic to even be considered.

"Looking at the list of other nominees, there are great stories on there," Packer said. "Whoever is chosen is going to be awesome."

To choose who you think should have the next spot in the Fan Hall of Fame, visit this link and cast your vote.