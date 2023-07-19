Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge comes to Sheboygan this August

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Although P1 and F1 Powerboat racing are typically separate events, Mercury Racing will combine the two for a weekend of spectacular boat racing.

In Sheboygan from Aug. 11-13, the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge will occur at the Blue Harbor Resort, 725 Blue Harbor Dr., Sheboygan.

General admission tickets are completely free and can be reserved on their eventbrite. However, for those that would like a more luxurious experience, tickets can be purchased for up-close seating or a VIP experience.

Over 40 teams will be competing at the event, including boating champions from Australia, Italy, and Norway.

“Our race support team and collection of marine products are featured in powerboat races around the world, and we’re beyond excited to be a part of this inaugural powerboat race weekend in the Midwest, less than an hour from our corporate headquarters, for our employees, family and friends, and local community members to experience,” states General Manager Stuart Halley in their press release.

Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge thumbnail

The schedule for the weekend is as followed:

Friday, Aug. 11:

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Block Party

Saturday, Aug. 12:

10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Racing

Sunday, Aug. 13:

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Racing

6 p.m. - Award ceremony

For more information, visit their website or read the press release below.