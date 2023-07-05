Man killed in hit-and-run in Sheboygan; neighbors perform CPR, call 911

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan man is dead after being hit by a car, during what neighbors said, was a routine morning walk.

Early Tuesday, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a man hit by a car on Enterprise Road.

Deputies said the man was pronounced dead on the scene and that a suspect is in custody.

“I heard this thud outside my window. I looked out and saw that someone was upside down, laying face down in the ditch,” one neighbor said.

This neighbor, who didn’t want to be on camera, said she and her husband immediately called 911 and sprung into action.

“Everything was scattered throughout the ditch. We did everything we could as far as my husband performing CPR on him until emergency vehicles came,” the neighbor recalled.

Neighbors said they believe they recognized the man and that he lived in the area and walked Enterprise Road frequently.

“My heart goes out to his family, and not knowing him, I’ve been crying all morning,” the neighbor said.

Several neighbors told us runners, walkers, and families with dogs are on Enterprise Road daily. Despite it being residential, speed limit signs posted read 35 MPH.

Neighbors said they believe speeding is a huge problem.

“I do see a lot of vehicles that do speed down this road. Slow down and watch where you’re going because there really is no shoulder on this road,” the neighbor added.

It’s still unclear if speeding was a factor in Tuesday’s deadly incident.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the suspect or victim. They say more information will be released Wednesday.