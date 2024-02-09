Man hurt, police searching for shooting suspect

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 28-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting on Deckner Avenue.

Green Bay police say they're searching for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting in the 1600 block of Deckner Avenue that happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but they do believe it was an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

