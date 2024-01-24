Joe Barry will not return as Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator

Joe Barry will not return as the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Wednesday morning.

A change in Green Bay: Joe Barry will not return as the #Packers’ defensive coordinator, per sources. pic.twitter.com/XDPyrUC0wC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2024

Head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the news shortly after, saying "We want to thank Joe for his committment and contributions to our success the past three seasons. These decisions are extremely difficult and Joe is one of the best men I've had the opportunity to work with in this league."

Barry has worked with the NFL for 22 seasons, including the last three years as defensive coordinator for the Packers.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the future of the defensive coordinator position for the team.

