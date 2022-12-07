Jim Leonhard to leave the Wisconsin Badgers after bowl game

MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard announced his decision to move on from the Wisconsin Badgers Tuesday night.

In a social media post, Leonhard said he will remain the defensive coordinator through the bowl game, but leave after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul into the UW Football program," Leonhard said in part. "It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way. On Wisconsin!"

Leonhard has been serving as the interim head coach for the football team this season.

It is not yet known what Leonhard's next career move will be.

The Badgers will take on Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip