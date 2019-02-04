MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — WDNR is asking for the public’s help with what they call an illegal shooting of a bald eagle in Manitowoc County. Authorities say the bird eventually died from its injuries.

According to a news release from DNR, the injured eagle was first reported to authorities on December 7 by private landowners in the northern area of the village of Mishicot off Randolph Street. The bird flew from the property and was spotted at a second nearby private property on December 8.

Authorities say the eagle was rescued by Wildlife Of Wisconsin and taken to their facility in Manitowoc County for treatment. DNR says a local vet found the bird had injuries consistent with being shot.

While staff tried to rehabilitate the bird, the eagle did not survive its injuries and died.

DNR says bird may have been feeding at one of the rivers in the nearby area of the village prior to being injured.

DNR says a bald eagle is a federally protected bird. If you have any information, no matter how minor, that may be related to the illegal shooting of the eagle, contact the WDNR Violation Hotline by phone, text or an online. 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367 - https://dnr.wi.gov/Contact/hotline.html