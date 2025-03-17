Green Bay to kick-off NFL Draft Week with massive Earth Day cleanup

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Before Green Bay becomes the center of the football world, the city is hosting a community-wide event to make it even greener.

Just days before the 2025 NFL Draft, city leaders, AmeriCorps, and hundreds of volunteers will gather at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary for a large-scale Earth Day cleanup, restoring parks, trails, and shorelines across Green Bay.

“There’s nothing more Wisconsin than Earth Day, and there’s nothing more Green Bay than football,” said State Rep. Amaad Rivera-Wagner serving the Green Bay area’s 90th Assembly District.

With hundreds of thousands of visitors expected for the draft and millions more watching from home, organizers say this first-of-its-kind event is a chance to showcase the best of Green Bay.

“It’s a really unique opportunity,” Genrich said. “The first scenario in history to have this chance to really display what Green Bay is all about.”

The cleanup will focus on four major projects:

· Trail Maintenance – Revitalizing heavily used trails at the Wildlife Sanctuary, repairing flood damage, and spreading mulch for accessibility.

· Park System Cleanup – Clearing garbage and debris from major parks, including those near Lambeau Field, and conducting shoreline cleanups along the bay and rivers.

· Habitat Restoration & Invasive Species Removal – Hand-pulling invasive species to minimize herbicide use and restore natural habitats.

· Tree Planting – Planting nearly 100 trees at the Wildlife Sanctuary and Perkins Park as part of Arbor Day celebrations.

Instead of focusing on just one activity, the event offers a variety of ways to get involved.

“We’re able to have a diverse offering that will accommodate people of all ages and abilities,” said Maria Otto, Conservation Corps Coordinator. “To really take ownership and take part and feel good—to help improve their park systems and their neighborhoods.”

The first-of-its-kind event is made possible through AmeriCorps funding, including an $18,000 Volunteer Generation Fund grant and additional donations that continue to roll in.

“With more people in the area and a higher number of volunteers, we can get a lot more done and make great improvements to our public spaces,” Otto said.

The one-day community engagement is limited to 325 volunteers and kicks off Monday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants must pre-register online. Click here to fill out the form and choose your own volunteer activity.

