Girl Scouts deliver donated girl scout cookies to frontline workers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) -- The cookie selling season was unfortunately cut short thanks to coronavirus concerns, but that hasn't stopped girl scouts with Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes from reaching their goals.

How it works is you can still purchase cookies for yourself or a friend online, but you can also help the girls sell their surplus of cookies by donating them to frontline workers. The girl scouts have donated several boxes to doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, military and so many more people working hard during the covid-19 pandemic.

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes, Karmen Lemke says this is a win-win situation for everyone since we're able to give back to those impacted by coronavirus, but also can sell their cookies to help fund troop activities including camps, community service projects, uniforms, membership dues and more.

This year they currently have 10,000 cases of cookies left. Click HERE to buy or donate cookies. The money and the cookies stay local.

The Girl Scouts are continuing to work towards their goals and projects and encourage others to get involved. If you're interested in joining a troop, clickHERE.

