Giannis and his brothers hope to open Antetokounbros Shop at Trade Hotel

A building permit application shows the store would be located on the first floor of the arena.
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
From left, brothers Kostas, Alex, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo pose together at the premiere of the Disney+ film "Rise," Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. The film is based on the story of the Antetokounmpo family, who emigrated from Nigeria to Greece before Giannis, Kostas and Thanasis found success in the National Basketball Association. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 06, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokoumpo and his brothers are looking to open a store at Trade Hotel in Milwaukee.

A Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services building permit application confirmed the news. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the shop will be located at the Trade Hotel.

The store would be an extension of the Antetokounbros Shop that opened last year at Athens International Airport. The brothers, Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, Alex, and Francis also have a website featuring their products, which range from hats and shirts to mugs, bags, and keychains.

According to the permit application, the new store is estimated to cost $300,000 to construct before mechanical, electrical, and plumbing. GBA Architecture Design out of Middleton filed the application.

Our sister station, TMJ4 News has reached out to the Bucks and Antetokounbros for confirmation on the development and is waiting to hear back.

Correction: An earlier version of this report had the incorrect location of the shop. It will be at Trade Hotel, not Fiserv Forum.

