Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving.

United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.

The Salvation Army in Green Bay will host a free community meal the day before Thanksgiving. Anyone is welcome to come to eat from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 at the Salvation Army Corp Community Center, 626 Union Court, Green Bay.

The Salvation Army in Oshkosh is also hosting a meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 at its facility on 417 Algoma Boulevard in Oshkosh.

Father Carr’s Thanksgiving meal program continues this year. Organizers say they have both delivery and dine-in this year. To order your meal for delivery, call 920-231-2378. More information can be found here.

Christ the Rock is once again offering in-person dining in addition to delivery. The in-person dining will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at The Grand Meridian, 2621 N. Oneida St., Appleton. More information is on their website.

Hillside Assembly of God will be hosting the 32nd Annual Gillett Community Thanksgiving Dinner, consisting of turkey and ham with all the trimmings from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, with dine-in (limited capacity), take-out and delivery. More information can be found here.

Northwoods Apostolic Church will host a community Thanksgiving Day dinner 11 a.m. at Crivitz Village Hall. More information here.

St. John the Baptist School will host a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2561 Glendale Avenue in Green Bay. More information is available by calling 920-434-2145 extension 201.

New Community Shelter will host two community dinners on Thanksgiving Day. The first is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter located at 301 Mather St, Green Bay.