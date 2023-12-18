Watch Now
Fond du Lac bicyclist suffers possible life-threatening injuries after hit by driver in Dodge County

Posted at 12:23 PM, Dec 18, 2023
ELBA — A bicyclist suffered possible life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Dodge County on Friday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash on Highway 16/60 near Roche Road in the town of Elba at about 5:20 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed a 28-year-old Columbus woman was driving eastbound on Highway 16/60 when she struck a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man on a bicycle.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was wearing dark clothing and didn't have any lighting on, the sheriff's office says.

The crash occurred near the fog line.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries that are potentially life-threatening and was transported to the hospital.

The driver wasn't injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

