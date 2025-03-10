Drive to the Draft: Airbnb hosts poised to make big bucks during NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With an estimated 250,000 additional people expected to visit Green Bay during the NFL Draft next month, Airbnb hosts—especially around Lambeau Field—are poised to rake in big bucks.

However, the draft is a different beast than a Sunday football game.

So, most property owners have more questions than answers.

"The process has been a little different for this situation," said Lambeau Layover host, Jim Sweeney.

Sweeney says he and his property partner do not have their home, named Lambeau Layover, rented yet for the NFL Draft.

With fewer than 50 days to go until the draft, Sweeney says he's patiently waiting for someone to rent Lambeau Layover.

"We focused still on the basics," Sweeney said.

It's a Packers-themed home just blocks away from Lambeau that Sweeney says has enough space and games to entertain football fans of all ages.

"So you can put on here 1 point, 2 points, 3 points... whatever your game is all about, you're basically putting it down there, and wherever the ball lands, that is what the results are," Sweeney said while showing Mac the Plinko game in the home's garage, which has been converted into a space to entertain.

After Sweeney and his partner decided to nearly double their Airbnb rate for the draft, they're feeling confident someone will still rent Lambeau Layover.

"It's been a challenge, but I think we're at that point where we think it's a good value," Sweeney said.

Meanwhile, just steps from Lambeau Field, Pack Shack Host Jim Elm says he's had no issue renting his property.

"Our biggest—I think—asset is location," Elm said.

Elm says one of his return guests reached out right away when news broke about Green Bay hosting the draft, even though he also increased the price.

"It was kind of a win-win. People have said we rented too soon and not a high enough price tag, but we're pretty happy seeing everything that's going on," Elm said.

Elm said he stands by his decision to rent his property right away, but he understands why hosts like Sweeney are holding out for last-minute travelers.

"I think you're going to get that higher dollar number, but I also think you may be rolling the dice," Elm said.

Both men agree that no matter where guests are staying, the Green Bay community is happy to host.

"Personally, I'm just looking forward to seeing that many people coming together for an event and having a good time," Sweeney said.

"You know, everybody's arms and doors and tailgates are wide open to everybody," Elm added.

Even though the Green Bay community has never hosted an event of this size, both men say they're confident their neighborhoods are prepared to handle the influx of people.