GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Country music star Brad Paisley is scheduled to headline the NFL Draft Concert Series in Green Bay.

According to Billboard, Paisley is set to take the stage April 26, closing out three days of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Other performers who have helped kick off the NFL Draft in the past include Marshmello, Ice Cube, Fallout Boy and Kings of Leon.

