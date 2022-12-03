Watch Now
Aaron Rodgers spends 39th birthday at Milwaukee Bucks game

The Packers quarterback was seen at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is also sitting courtside.
Aaron Rodgers attended a Milwaukee Bucks game at the Fiserv Forum on Friday, Dec. 2.
Posted at 9:24 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 10:24:21-05

MILWAUKEE — Aaron Rodgers is spending his 39th birthday at Fiserv Forum cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks!

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was seen at Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is also sitting courtside.

Rodgers is a minority owner of the Bucks.

The four-time MVP is planning to play against the Chicago Bears this weekend. His presence was thrown in doubt after he injured his rib during the Eagles game last Sunday. X-rays ruled out fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

Before leaving the Eagles game, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, according to ESPN.

The Packers play the Bears this Sunday, Dec. 4 at noon.

