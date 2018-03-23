Local basketball players to continue rivalry in NCAA

Fair
Over the weekend, the high school basketball tournament wrapped up in Madison which means we closed the books on two of the greatest high school players this area has ever seen.
NBC26’s Chris Barriere caught up with Tyrese Haliburton and Jordan McCabe to talk about their future, and a new piece of hardware in their trophy cases.