Local basketball players to continue rivalry in NCAA

Chris Barriere
5:28 PM, Mar 23, 2018
2 hours ago

Over the weekend, the high school basketball tournament wrapped up in Madison which means we closed the books on two of the greatest high school players this area has ever seen.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Over the weekend, the high school basketball tournament wrapped up in Madison which means we closed the books on two of the greatest high school players this area has ever seen.

NBC26’s Chris Barriere caught up with Tyrese Haliburton and Jordan McCabe to talk about their future, and a new piece of hardware in their trophy cases.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top