Largest Snowstorm in 129 years!

The Green Bay National Weather Service has updated the snowfall total with this historic blizzard and we are now officially the 3rd largest snowstorm in history.



The last time we saw a storm of this magnitude was over 129 years ago in 1889 when 23.1 inches of snow came down.



This storm system gave Green Bay over 10 inches of snow with the first round followed by a light coating during the lull yesterday afternoon and evening.



Now with a very intense band of snow currently moving through the area, snowfall totals are rising very quickly. We are only 2.5 inches away to tie 2nd place. At this rate, we are expected to break that record leaving us behind the all time record of 29 inches back in March of 1888.