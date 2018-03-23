Lakeshore Technical College under a preventative lockdown

Lakeshore Technical College is under preventative lockdown right now after getting notice of a perceived threat near campus.

Lakeshore Technical College is about 20 minutes from Kiel High School where an incident was reported early Friday morning.

We have not heard from police if the lockdown is in response to the incident at Kiel High School.

LTC says all classes and events are canceled Friday. The school wants all people on campus to remain in the building until the lockdown is lifted.