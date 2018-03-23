Lakeshore Technical College under a preventative lockdown

Fair
HI: 37°
LO: 26°
Lakeshore Technical College is under preventative lockdown right now after getting notice of a perceived threat near campus.
Lakeshore Technical College is about 20 minutes from Kiel High School where an incident was reported early Friday morning.
We have not heard from police if the lockdown is in response to the incident at Kiel High School.
LTC says all classes and events are canceled Friday. The school wants all people on campus to remain in the building until the lockdown is lifted.
All Friday LTC classes & events are cancelled. For the safety of those on campus, please remain in the building until the lockdown is lifted. Thank you.— LTC (@lakeshoretech) March 23, 2018
All Friday LTC classes & events are cancelled. For the safety of those on campus, please remain in the building until the lockdown is lifted. Thank you.