Federal Judge overturns Brendan Dassey's appeal

The United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit has formally reversed the appeal for Brendan Dassey's conviction on Tuesday.

In June, a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that Dassey's confession to helping his uncle Steven Avery rape and murder Teresa Halbach was coerced by investigators.

The state previously said that if the full court does not take the case or rules against the state, it would consider taking the case to the Supreme Court.

Oral arguments took place on September 26.