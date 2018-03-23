Incident reported at Kiel High School

KIEL, Wis. - A parent of a student from Kiel High School says there is an incident at the school Friday morning.

Students on buses are being re-routed to New Holstein High School.

Police have not confirmed if the public is in danger or if the situation is under control at this time.

A parent of four children in the Kiel School District tells NBC26 he believes shots were fired at the school Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is released.