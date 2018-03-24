Hundreds 'March for Our Lives' through Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. - From the front of the line, the leaders of Green Bay's 'March for our Lives' made their voices heard.



Behind them, hundreds of people from the community did the same. Together, it's a message from advocates in Green Bay.



"I'm really glad to see that people are willing to stand up for this," student organizer Maggie Nipps said.



Nipps helped organize Green Bay's march, along with several local students. They said their inspiration comes from students far away - the survivors of Parkland, Florida.



"I got a lot of motivation to make the march happen today," organizer Maddy Pritzl said.



Local students are now continuing a push for change.



"We're trying to stand up against all the gun violence that's been occurring in this country," Nipps said.

Standing with them today is an older generation with a similar desire for safety.



"We have children on college campuses, and feel strongly that we don't want our children in the situation that students have found themselves in," participant Sue Enroth said.



As a community joins the call today, students prepare for tomorrow.



"Today's just one step of many," Pritzl said. "Never again really will happen."



