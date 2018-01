Hundreds brave polar plunge in frigid cold

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - Monday afternoon, more than 200 brave souls took on the waters of Lake Michigan, but that water may have felt pretty warm because the temperature outside was just one degree.

That temperature would be the coldest polar bear plunge in the 32 years of this event.



Wind chills approached 20 degrees below zero.



Still, the plunge went on, and participants say it's an exhilarating, challenging way to welcome in the new year.



Organizers said the turnout, while not a record number, is still a source of pride in these frigid conditions.



"The resilience of the adventure seekers is pretty impressive," Jacksonport Polar Bear Club's J.R. Jarosh said. "That's what i love about Wisconsin, people are still out here ready to embrace it."



A woman we talked with says it's her mission here on January 1 to make this the dumbest thing she does all year.



More importantly, it's her way of welcoming 2018 with joy and excitement..

In previous years, the event has drawn up to 900 participants.