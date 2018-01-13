Horse abuser sentenced to probation in Brown County court

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Sterling Rachwal, 54, has been found guilty and sentenced to probation in Brown County for offenses in both Brown and Manitowoc County.

Rachwal was charged with misdemeanors in Brown County and Manitowoc County abusing animals.

Prosecutors say they couldn't charge him with felonies because no animals died and there was no mutilation involved, which would have called for felony charges.

Rachwal has a history of abusing animals and was released from a mental health facility in 2015, according to court documents.

Rachwal was released from jail on time served.