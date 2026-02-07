Hilary Knight ties U.S. Olympic goals record in Finland shutout
Prev
Next
Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images
Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images
U.S. captain #21 Hilary Knight celebrates a team goal during the women's preliminary round Group A match between USA and Finland at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, on February 7, 2026.
Posted
and last updated
Hilary Knight tied the record for the most career Olympic goals (14) in team history in the U.S. women's hockey win over Finland on Saturday.
View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.