Hilary Knight ties U.S. Olympic goals record in Finland shutout

Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images
U.S. captain #21 Hilary Knight celebrates a team goal during the women's preliminary round Group A match between USA and Finland at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, on February 7, 2026.
Hilary Knight tied the record for the most career Olympic goals (14) in team history in the U.S. women's hockey win over Finland on Saturday. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

