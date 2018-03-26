High school students rebuild 1985 SUV

11:18 PM, Mar 25, 2018

High school students rebuild 1985 SUV

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GREEN BAY -

A year long project for the Freedom High School Automobile Club is finally coming to fruition and you might see it on the road.

Students rebuilt a 1985 Toyota 4Runner that was donated to them.

After putting more than a year's worth work into it, it was raffled off at the Green Bay Motorama Event on Sunday.

The winner was a Freedom High School graduate himself.

"I just bought one ticket today, and I've been following along with it, because I did go to school in Freedom, so I was following along. It was kind of close to my heart when I saw it,” said Adam Lindley.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards the school's automobile club.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top