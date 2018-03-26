High school students rebuild 1985 SUV

GREEN BAY -

A year long project for the Freedom High School Automobile Club is finally coming to fruition and you might see it on the road.

Students rebuilt a 1985 Toyota 4Runner that was donated to them.

After putting more than a year's worth work into it, it was raffled off at the Green Bay Motorama Event on Sunday.

The winner was a Freedom High School graduate himself.

"I just bought one ticket today, and I've been following along with it, because I did go to school in Freedom, so I was following along. It was kind of close to my heart when I saw it,” said Adam Lindley.

Proceeds from the raffle will go towards the school's automobile club.